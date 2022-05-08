NNPC Ramps Up Truck Load-Outs From Depot To Tackle Mild Fuel Queues

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd on Sunday said it would ramp up truck load out from all its depots across the country to tackle the mild fuel queues that resurfaced on Sunday in Abuja.

The Company said this in a statement released on Sunday night .

In the statement, the NNPC warned motorists against panic buying as it had ample local supplies and national stock in excess of 2.5 billion liters, with sufficiency of more than 43 days.

The statement reads, “The NNPC Ltd notes the sudden appearance of fuel queues in parts of Abuja. This is very likely due to low load-outs at depots which usually happen during long public holidays, in this case, the Sallah celebrations.

“Another contributing factor to the sudden appearances of queues is the increased fuel purchases which is also usual with returning residents of the FCT from the public holidays.

“NNPC and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority in conjunction with our marketing partners have taken necessary measures to ramp up loadouts from all depots.

” We assure all residents of the FCT, and indeed all Nigerians, that we have ample local supplies and national stock in excess of 2.5 billion liters, with sufficiency of more than 43 days.

“The NNPC Ltd hereby advises motorists not to engage in panic buying as supplies are adequate as will become increasingly evident in the coming days.”

It was learnt that the anxiety from the planned suspension of flight services may have triggered the panic buying.