2023 Governorship Election: Votes Counting Begins In Delta As Oborevwori, Omo-Agege Confident Of Victory

Votes counting is under way in the Governorship and State House of Assembly election conducted in Delta State on Saturday.

Both the candidates of the state ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, expressed optimism that they would win the election.

The candidate of the PDP, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, who voted at Oha One, Unit 33, Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area of the State at exactly 9:30 am, said the PDP worked very hard and nothing short of victory was expected.

While calling on all stakeholders to eschew violence and embrace peace expressed confidence that the exercise would produce the best leader for the state.

Similarly, his counterpart in the APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, said APC would win the election.

Omo-Agege cast his vote at his Orogun Ward 2 Unit 19, Ughelli North LGA at 11.11am.

The highly favoured candidate, said “We believe that we are going to win at the end of the day, no doubt about that; this has been the feelers for more than a month and the momentum was there all along coming into the polls today, so l expect that at the end of the day, we would be declared winner.

“PDP entered into this contest with a determination to ensure that attacks are launched on polling units across the state, most especially in Delta Central to destroy the votes.

“We have received reports of those attacks in polling units in Evwreni, Ughelli South, Oteri and of course there has been some mischief going on since last night in Gbaramatu and Oproza in Warri South West”.

Our Correspondent reports that counting has begun across the state amid low voter turnout.