BREAKING: LP Governorship Candidate Loses Polling Unit To Sanwo-Olu

By Ikenna Omeje
Babajide-Sanwo-Olu
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

The Lagos State Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has lost his polling unit 045 in Anifowoshe, Ikeja to the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 29 to defeat Rhodes-Vivour who scored 18, while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran got two votes.

The results were announced by the Presiding Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the polling unit, Abiodun Daniel.

Meanwhile, the Saturday’s Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections in the state were characterized by low turnout of voters, voter intimidation and suppression.

