2023: Kwankwaso Alleges Plot By ‘Compromised’ Arewa Figures To Endorse ‘Unpopular’ Northern Candidate

The presidential flagbearer of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has accused some persons within the Arewa Joint Committee of been compromised and poised to endorse an unnamed unpopular presidential candidate from the north ahead of the 2023 election.

The accusations were highlighted in a letter to the forum signed by his spokesperson, Abdulmunin Jibrin, and made public on Sunday via his Facebook page.

The open letter came after the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic party, Atiku Abubakar,, told attendees that as a northerner who is pan Nigeria, he is the best person to lead the country.

“This is what Northerner needs, it doesn’t need a Yoruba or Igbo candidate, I stand before you as a pan-Nigeria of northern origin,” Atiku had said.

Jibrin’s letter which was dated 14 October, first, apologized for not gracing the occasion, adding that campaign activities lined up for the NNPP made their unavailability likely.

The party warned the forum to be wary of desecrating the ideals of Sir Ahmadu Bello who stood for the progress of the nation.

“Added to the above, we have credible information in our possession that shows that some people have been compromised and these people have concluded plans to turn the event into an investment platform for a particular candidate.

“We believe that it is very wrong for any group to clandestinely plan to endorse any candidate in the name of the north, especially when we have more than one candidate from the region.

“We are therefore advising you not to do anything that will ridicule the legacies of Sr Ahmadu Bello and other famous northern leaders like sir Tafawa Balewa, Aminu Kano, Sir Kashim Ibrahim and J.S. Takar, etc by attempting to endorse an unpopular candidate at the expense of a more competent, more experienced and more credible one,” the letter read.

Kwankwaso’s aide also argued that unlike other candidates from the north, he was well exposed and knows how best to address the country’s challenge.

Jibrin stated that Kwankwaso had already factored in the solutions to the nation’s problem in his policy proposals.