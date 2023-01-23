2023: ‘Many Things Can Go Wrong’ If We Don’t Get It Right – Kwankwaso Warns INEC

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure a credible election next month for the country to have peace, warning that “Many things can go wrong” if it doesn’t get it right.

Advertisement

He cited the 2019 gubernatorial election in Kano, which was won by governor Abdullahi Ganduje, as “shameful,” while alleging that his party won the election.

Recall that Ganduje was announced winner of the state election in March 2019, after INEC announced he emerged victorious following a supplementary election held in about 28 local government areas in the state.

Before the supplementary polls which Ganduje won, he had lost the first election by trailing the People’s Democratic Party candidate, Abba Yusuf, by 26,655 votes.

But speaking during the second presidential town hall meeting organized by the University of Abuja, tagged “Mid-wifing A New Nigeria”, Kwankwaso claimed that the electoral umpire declared the 2019 polls in favor of Abdullahi Ganduje, who according to him, did not win the polls.

The two-term former governor of Kano State, however urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to commit to a free , fair and credible election come February 25 like it had done in Ekiti and Osun states.

Advertisement

He said, “Having said that, I also want to say, our prayer is that INEC and other stakeholders will do the right thing in 2023 election.

“Today’s Nigeria is different from Nigeria we know even in 2019, so many things have changed.

“Infact, the vast majority of Nigerians today , are looking for way out because people are sick and tired of status quo.

“So, things are changing and I hope all stakeholders should understand the best way to accept 2023 election is by doing the right thing, free, fair and credible election.

“Otherwise, many things can go wrong.

Advertisement

“So I believe that going by what INEC did in the last three or so gubernatorial elections, we have hope.

“But what they (INEC) did in 2019, especially in Kano was a big shame to all the stakeholders; because we believe, in Kano, our candidate won gubernatorial election but it was forced on somebody who lost the election.”

The NNPP candidate assured students and the general public that he will accept defeat if he loses the 2023 presidential election.

Kwankwaso was asked about his likely disposition after the presidential election in the event he was not declared winner.

His reply was that he has no problem losing at the polls.

“Let me say, in the last 30 years, I contested election 18 times, I lost 3, I won 15.

Advertisement

“The first one I lost was in 2003, as a sitting governor. And let me say that I believe I was the first and only governor or even president who lost election, not only by phone call, I picked my deputy governor and commissioners and other government officials, to go to the person who was announced as the winner, to congratulate him in his house.

“So, you see, I have no problem with accepting losing election, I did the same in Lagos in 2015 when Buhari came first, I came second, Atiku Abubakar came third, Rochas Okorocha came fourth.

” I accepted, despite the fact that the 2003 elections, there were issues,” Kwankwaso added.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor of UNIABUJA, Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, said Nigeria is a blessed nation but needs visionary leadership where young people will have a feeling that they belong.