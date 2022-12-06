2023: New INEC REC Bars Politicians From Homage Visit

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

‪Oliver Tersoo Agundu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner deployed to Plateau State recently, has barred politicians from paying him visits at home.

Speaking at a press briefing in Jos, Agundu said all visits by politicians or candidates vying for offices in 2023 must be made to his office

“Let me use this opportunity to remind you all that the REC has an office, which should serve as his administrative seat for the conduct of all businesses relating to my office as Resident Electoral Commissioner.

“As such, my house or any other unofficial venue cannot be accepted for any business in connection with the office I occupy. I have taken an oath to serve the commission and the public in all honesty and in fairness to all. Thus, I beg of you to help me achieve the purpose for which I am in Plateau at the moment. However, my doors are opened and there is no protocol or bureaucracy of seeing me in the office,” he noted.

Agundu was among the 19 Resident Electoral Commissioners recently sworn in to office by the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, on November 3, 2022.

Yakubu had warned the RECs to be guided by the provisions of the commission’s code of conduct in dealing with the general public.

“You should not be visitors to government houses and must never hold unofficial meetings with politicians, even after official working hours.

“All matters pertaining to official responsibilities should be conducted in the office attended by the relevant staff and properly documented. This is your best protection against mischief. Do not compromise the neutrality of the Commission or create the perception of partisanship,” the INEC chairman had warned.