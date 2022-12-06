‘Our Customers Are Going To Love It’ – Apple Releases New Karaoke Feature ‘Apple Music Sing’

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Apple has announced a new karaoke feature that will allow users to sing along to millions of songs on the Apple Music application.

Advertisement

The feature will offer adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics along with multiple lyric views to allow fans to enjoy the full karaoke experience.

According to a press release from Apple on Tuesday, the service will be available later this month worldwide to Apple Music subscribers and can be used on the iPhone, iPad, and the new Apple TV 4K.

Advertisement

The Vice President of Apple Music and Beats, Oliver Schusser, said Apple Music’s current lyric feature is one of the most popular features on their service.

“We already know our users all over the world love to follow along to their favorite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing. It’s really a lot of fun, our customers are going to love it,” he said.

Features of the new service include:

Adjustable vocals: Users now have control over a song’s vocal levels. They can sing with the original artist vocals, take the lead, or mix it up on millions of songs in the Apple Music catalog.

Real-time lyrics: Users can sing along to their favorite songs with animated lyrics that dance to the rhythm of the vocals.

Background vocals: Vocal lines sung simultaneously can animate independently from the main vocals to make it easier for users to follow.

Duet view: Multiple vocalists show on opposite sides of the screen to make duets or multi-singer tracks easy to sing along to.