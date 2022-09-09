2023: NNPP Sues INEC Over APC Candidates’ List In Kaduna

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
Mahmood-Yakubu-INEC-Chairman
Mahmood Yakubu, INEC Chairman

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for allegedly recognizing candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who didn’t emerge through valid primary elections in Kaduna State.

The suit was filed before Justice Hadiza Shagari of a Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna.

The party is challenging APC’s governorship and state assembly candidates’ list published by INEC on July 22.

According to the NNPP, the candidates did not emerge through due process as prescribed by the Electoral Act and other extant laws.

The party, is therefore, asking the court to compel INEC to do the right thing by removing the candidates of the APC from the list of eligible candidates for the 2023 General Elections in Kaduna State.

The case came up for mention on Friday and was adjourned to September 15 for hearing.

Justice Hadiza adjourned the case on the grounds that parties were yet to be served the necessary documents and processes.

