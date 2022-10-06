2023: Nollywood’s Kenneth Okonkwo Reveals Peter Obi’s Seven-Point Agenda

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A chieftain of Labour Party and Nollywood veteran, Kenneth Okonkwo, has reeled out what he described as Peter Obi’s seven-point agenda ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Okonkwo while appearing on Channels TV Politics Today on Thursday said Nigerians should cross-examine their candidates and not focus on “worthless political manifestos written by some brilliant professors”.

He said at the top of Obi’s agenda is ‘securing and uniting Nigeria’ while also ensuring ‘effective legal and institutional reforms.’

The LP chieftain also said Obi will deliver ‘production-centered growth for food security’ and ‘Leapfrog Nigeria out of oil dependency to the fourth Industrial revolution.’

He added that the LP presidential hopeful will focus on ‘Human Capital Development for effective competitiveness,’ ‘expand physical infrastructure through market-driven reforms’ as well as introduce a ‘robust foreign Policy that will restore Nigeria’s strategic relevance in the international community.’

Okonkwo said “I am not going to be sold again to worthless political manifestos, what I want from the candidates is to let them come and sit here and be questioned on what they want to do for Nigeria and let Nigerians cross-examine them.

“These people have no manifesto, Atiku, Tinubu, they have no manifesto, what they have is a document written by some brilliant professors, and I can tell you they do not know the contents of it.

He described Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, of the APC and PDP respectively, as men of desperation.

“The spokesperson of APC came here and he told you that Peter Obi is better than Atiku, because Peter Obi was in a position to take executive decisions. Tinubu has not held any other post except former governor, Peter Obi was also a former governor.

“So when you talk about capacity, to be very respectful to these gentlemen, they are men of desperation, they are not men of destination. At 80 years of age, what do they have to offer? You can not force a disunited party on a disunited country.

“By three opinion polls, it’s not just that Peter Obi is better but that he is the only option. So it is wrong to say that Peter Obi is an alternative option. No, he is the only option.

On the support of a number of Nollywood actors for the candidature of the APC candidate, Okonkwo described the move as a charade.

“Many of them are politicians so they’re entitled to visit anybody and collect their appearance fee. I am here talking as a politician, not as a Nollywood practitioner. An actor is entitled to his appearance fee and if you call him as an actor, you have to pay him.”

He further expressed confidence that LP will win the 2023 presidential election in light of the ‘million-man’ marches held for Obi nationwide.

“All these marches that are going on, on October 1st they simultaneously went on throughout almost all the Federation. In Lagos there were five different places, I want to tell those people marching are votes because nobody told them to come. Now, NLC TUC have thrown all their weight behind Peter Obi. Is there any local government, any ward that you don’t have labour present and they are talking about structure? That is the structure.