2023: Obi Is Only Candidate Sure Of Getting 25% In 24 States – Convener, MANPIEX

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Among the three frontline presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is the only candidate with the assurance of getting 25 percent of the votes in 24 States, the Convener of the Movement for the Actualization of Nigerian President of Igbo Extraction (MANPIEX), Bar. Joe Nwokedi, has said.

Advertisement

MANPIEX is a political movement working towards the actualization of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction, anchored on equity, fairness and justice.

By Section 134 of the Nigerian Constitution, where there are more than two presidential candidates, for a presidential candidate to be declared duly elected, he/she must secure the highest number of votes cast at the election; and at least 25 percent of the votes cast at the election in each of not less than two thirds of all the states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Nwokedi noted that from every indication, the former Anambra State Governor will get the 25 percent requirement as stipulated by the Constitution, because he is the only candidate that has support, which cuts across tribe, religion and region.

Obi will square up with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; and the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso at the poll on February 25, 2023.

Speaking with THE WHISTLER, Nwokedi said that among the key candidates jostling for the presidency, Obi is the only one with 14 states in his pocket. According to him, these states are: Abia, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Imo, Plateau, Taraba and Rivers States.

Advertisement

“I told somebody that Peter Obi is the only candidate in this election that has high level of assurances and certainties on his side. I said presumably, even though we cannot unravel what is in the minds of the people, Peter Obi is the only person going into this election with 14 states in his pocket of all the three major contenders. There is every indication that he is going to scale all the states in Southeast and South-South. And there is every indication that he is going to win Benue, win Plateau and win Taraba, and do very, very well in all the states in the Southwest,” Nwokedi said.

“He is the only candidate that is sure of getting 25 percent in 24 states of the four or three aspirants. From every indices now, he is sure of getting that 25 percent requirement in 24 states – two-third majority as stipulated by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And he is the only person that has capacity of getting votes outside his region without any form of pressure or influence or kind of persuasion. He is the only candidate that people love because of whom he is. People can remove the toga of religion or tribe to vote for. Other candidates don’t enjoy that privilege and rare opportunity. Other candidates are dwelling on party men – core party men, core tribal men, core religious men. The Peter Obi’s support cuts across religion.”

He posited that his projection that Obi will win in 14 states of the Federation is based on his personal research, information available to him and the demography of Nigerian politics.

“Peter Obi will enjoy massive support of independent minded voters. He has that opportunity more than all the candidates,” Nwokedi told THE WHISTLER.

He stressed that the seemingly strong alliance between the Southeast and the South-South as currently being witnessed, will play a big role to Obi’s advantage.

Advertisement

He averred that his support for Obi is not because he is from the same region with him, but simply because of Obi’s competence and capacity, adding that leadership is a serious business.

“Because I know him quite well when he was the Governor of Anambra State. I experienced and experimented and I know what he is capable of; and the type of personality he is. So of the three candidates after examining their backgrounds, qualifications, world view, political and private life credentials, and other necessary indices that will produce a good leader, Peter Obi towers above them.

“Leadership is not all about jamboree; all about having fun, it is a serious business. It is something that has to do with collective destiny of a people, collective future of a people, and collective well-being of a people,” the Lagos-based lawyer said.

Nwokedi informed that MANPIEX is engaging in robust campaigns as well as mobilizing funds in support of Obi’s presidential bid.