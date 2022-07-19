2023: Pastor Adeboye Denies Endorsing Tinubu, Backs CAN’s Position On Muslim-Muslim Ticket

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has debunked news report claiming that he is backing the All Progressive Congress’ presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, who chose Kashim Shetimma as his running mate, ahead of the 2023 general election.

Reports had filtered out on Tuesday that Adeboye and the former Governor of Lagos State, Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu, allegedly met few days back at the church headquarters in Redemption Camp, Ogun State, where he was said to have supported his candidacy.

But in a strong rebuttal on Tuesday, the RCCG Public Relations Department released a disclaimer stating that the endorsement never happened.

Adeboye expressed support for the position of the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria on the 2023 election.

The church department said Adeboye will never endorse any candidate.

The statement partly reads:

“This is to inform the general public that :

1) Pastor E.A. Adeboye is under the authority of God, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), and as such will not speak on behalf of Christians on issues regarding policies.

2) Pastor E.A. Adeboye and the RCCG have not and will not endorse any candidate for the 2023 General elections in Nigeria.

3) The news reported by Daily Post is false. Daily Post and other News Outlets should desist from spreading false information about Pastor E.A. Adeboye and the RCCG as it defeats the code and ethics of Journalism and the full weight of the law will be employed if such happens in future. God bless you.”

Recall that the CAN had warned political parties not to field presidential candidate and running mates of same religion, adding that the current reality in the country does not require it.

However, the ruling APC candidate, Tinubu chose Shettima ( a Muslim) insisting his decision was based on competence.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has stated it clearly that the situation in the country now is not suitable for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“It is up to Nigerians to accept or reject. Today’s Nigeria is not the same when Nigerians voted Abiola-Kingibe ticket which was eventually annulled.

“Our prayers are with Nigeria and Nigerians,” Special Assistant (Media and Communications) to the CAN President, Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, had stated while reacting to the Tinubu and Shettima ticket.