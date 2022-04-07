2023: PDP Extends Date For Sale of Nomination Forms

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has extended the closing dates for the purchase and submission of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2023 general elections.

This was revealed on Thursday in a statement issued by its spokesman, Mr Debo Ologunagba.

Under the new timelines, the last day for the purchase of all forms has been extended to Thursday, April 14, 2022 while the last day for the submission of all forms has been extended to April 17, 2022.

Under the adjusted timetable, new dates were also announced for screening of aspirants for various positions.

The party said screening for State House of Assembly now holds April 19, 2022, while screening for National Assembly is now fixed for April 20, 2022.

For the Governorship, the party fixed April 21, 2022 while April 25, 2022 has been fixed for the president.

The party further announced that its Screening Appeals are scheduled to start with the State House of Assembly which holds on April 21, 2022, while for the

National Assembly, it holds on April 22, 2022.

For the Governorship, it’s April 26, 2022 while for the Presidential, it holds on April 27, 2022.