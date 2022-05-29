2023: Peter Obi Calls Atiku ‘My Leader’ , Urges Supporters Not To Attack Ex-VP, Others

Presidential candidate of the Labor party, Peter Obi, has pleaded with his supporters to stop attacking presidential aspirants and show spirit of sportsmanship.

He admitted that a number of his loyalist were taking political contests too personal, saying there was no need for them to speak ill of others.

Obi, who was the running mate to Vice President Atiku Abubakar in 2019 when he ran for president on the platform of the Peoples Democratic party, stated that while he appreciates their show of love, it is undemocratic to use offensive language against others.

In a Facebook message on Sunday, Obi said,

“It has been brought to my attention, and I have also observed that some of my numerous supporters are making personal attacks on other aspirants/candidates.

“Whilst thanking you for your support, which I sincerely value and appreciate, I humbly appeal that we all imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and avoid name-calling or personal attacks on other aspirants and candidates.

“The common goal is to #MakeNigeriaBetter. Elections are a democratic contest and need not be adversarial.”

His comments comes less than 24 hours after Atiku was declared the presidential flagbearer of the PDP.

Obi took to his Twitter page to celebrate him, describing Atiku as his political leader.

His tweet reads: “On behalf of my family, I sincerely congratulate my leader and dear elder brother, H.E @atiku, on his emergence as the 2023 presidential flag bearer of the @OfficialPDPNig. I pray that the Almighty God who sees your goodness will continue to bless you now and always.” -PO