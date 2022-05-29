‘I Never Slept With Your Best Friend’ — Kaffy’s Ex-Husband Denies Allegation Of Adultery

Joseph Ameh, the ex-husband of a popular dancer, Kafayat ‘Kaffy’ Shafau, has denied claims that he slept with her best friend.

Ameh admitted that he made a lot of mistakes in the past but refuted the allegation of sleeping with his ex-wife’s best friend.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the father-of-two noted that he has never been violent toward Kaffy or engaged in any adulterous act with any of Kaffy’s friends as she claimed.

“I will make this as brief as possible. I made a lot of silly mistakes in my life and my marriage.

“I take full responsibility for all my foolishness with absolutely no excuses.

“However, I never slept with your best friend or close pals- neither have I ever been violent towards you, contrary to the narratives flying around about me.

“Anyway, It has been a year since the marriage officially ended. I’ve tried to move on and I do advise you do the same too.

“I wish all the very best to both of us as we move on maturely. The end of our marriage should not be the end of our lives.

“This is the first and last time I will speak on this subject.”

In January 2022, Kaffy made headlines on social media after she opened up about her divorce.

In an interview at the weekend with Chude Jideonwo, the dancer said she was celibate for three years before getting a divorce from Ameh.