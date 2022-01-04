2023 Presidency: APC Will Prevail On Tinubu To Step Down For Osinbajo – Kano Lawmaker

As the race for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) continues to gather momentum, a chieftain of the party from Kano State has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as most suitable to pick up the ticket.

Hafiz Kawu, the federal lawmaker representing Tarauni constituency in the House of Representatives, said he’s confident in Osinbajo’s ability to transform Nigeria’s economy if elected president.

Kawu, who once served as Osinbajo’s personal assistant, noted that the vice president “designed all social investment programmes” of the Muhammadu Buhari administration and would introduce more programmes to positively impact millions of Nigerians if given the opportunity to govern the country.

“I am sure the Vice President would continue from where Mr President stopped because he has the mindset of developing Nigeria. He is the natural successor of the President. Nigeria is in his heart. He believes so much in Nigeria. He is a leader by example.

“He is a loyal Vice President and his performance as a Vice President is unprecedented. Even when he acted as the president on several occasions, Mr. Vice President had performed very well, so he has the experience to become the nation’s leader come 2023,” Kawu told journalists at a press conference in Kano on Monday.

On what will become of the supposed presidential bid of Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the APC national leader, Kawu said “the party knows how to sort it out.”

Osinbajo had served under Tinubu as Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice when the latter was governor between 1999 and 2007.

Even though both leaders are yet to formally declare their presidential ambitions, different support groups have sprung up and are actively mobilizing voters at the grassroots in their names.