2023: Relief For Nigerians As INEC Devolves PVC Collection To 8,809 Wards 

With exactly 50 days left for Nigeria’s 2023 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has devolved collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to electoral wards to manage the number of voters thronging its offices nationwide.

Festus Okoye, INEC’s Commissioner for Information, announced on Thursday that registered voters who are yet to collect their PVCs can now visit their wards between January 6 and January 15, 2023 to get their cards.

“The devolution of PVC collection to the (8,809) wards commences tomorrow 6th January 2023, and all validly registered voters who are yet to collect their PVCs are encouraged to seize the opportunity of the devolution to the wards to do so.

“After the 15th of January 2023, the exercise will revert to the Local Government Offices of the Commission until 22nd January 2023. All eligible and valid registrants can collect their PVCs from 9.00am to 3.00pm daily, including Saturdays and Sundays,” said Okoye.

The INEC spokesman said that the directive applies to all those that applied for replacement of lost, damaged, or defaced PVCs as well as those that registered prior to the 2019 general election but are yet to collect their cards.

“The PVCs of those that applied for transfer are available for collection in the Local Governments and Registration Areas where they intend to vote and not in the State or Local Government where they carried out the transfer.

“The Commission appreciates the patience and understanding of Nigerians who trooped to our various Local Government Offices to collect their PVCs. In making the cards available for collection, the Commission is also working to ensure that the process is simple and hitch-free for Nigerians,” he added.