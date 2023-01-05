INEC’s 16-Man C’ttee To Prepare Abuja Venue Of Presidential Election Monitoring, Collation

By Tayo Olu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has picked the International Conference Centre, Abuja, as venue for the monitoring and collation of the 2023 presidential election results.

INEC’s chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, on Thursday inaugurated a 16-man committee to prepare the venue of the national situation room and collation centre ahead of the February 25 poll.

“As general elections approach, the Commission establishes a National Situation Room and Collation Centre where the results of Presidential elections are collated. Once again, the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja will serve as the venue for this important exercise.

“Accordingly, the Commission has established two committees for this purpose. First is the Collation Secretariat, where Presidential results from the States will be collated. This will be headed by the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in exercising his constitutional responsibilities as the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation and Returning Officer for the Presidential election. In addition, a few technical staff will assist him.

“The second is the Situation Room and Collation Centre Committee, which shall be responsible for the preparation of the venue, seating arrangement, utilities and services, security, the accreditation of party agents, as well as the national and international observers, media, etc,” the commission’s spokesman, Festus Okoye, disclosed in a statement.

Okoye gave the following names as members of committee:

  1. Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, National Commissioner – Chairperson
  2. Prof. Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, National Commissioner – Member
  3. Barr. Festus Okoye, National Commissioner – Member
  4. Director, Electoral Operations – Member
  5. Director, ICT – Member
  6. Director, Planning and Monitoring – Member
  7. Director, Security – Member
  8. Director, Election & Party Monitoring – Member
  9. Director, International Cooperation & Protocol – Member
  10. Director, Research – Member
  11. Director, Health Services – Member
  12. Director, Estate, Works and Transport – Member
  13. Chief Technical Adviser to the Chairman – Member
  14. Special Adviser to the Chairman – Member
  15. Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman – Member
  16. Director, Commission Secretariat – Member/Secretary

