INEC’s 16-Man C’ttee To Prepare Abuja Venue Of Presidential Election Monitoring, Collation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has picked the International Conference Centre, Abuja, as venue for the monitoring and collation of the 2023 presidential election results.

INEC’s chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, on Thursday inaugurated a 16-man committee to prepare the venue of the national situation room and collation centre ahead of the February 25 poll.

“As general elections approach, the Commission establishes a National Situation Room and Collation Centre where the results of Presidential elections are collated. Once again, the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja will serve as the venue for this important exercise.

“Accordingly, the Commission has established two committees for this purpose. First is the Collation Secretariat, where Presidential results from the States will be collated. This will be headed by the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in exercising his constitutional responsibilities as the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation and Returning Officer for the Presidential election. In addition, a few technical staff will assist him.

“The second is the Situation Room and Collation Centre Committee, which shall be responsible for the preparation of the venue, seating arrangement, utilities and services, security, the accreditation of party agents, as well as the national and international observers, media, etc,” the commission’s spokesman, Festus Okoye, disclosed in a statement.

Okoye gave the following names as members of committee:

Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, National Commissioner – Chairperson Prof. Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, National Commissioner – Member Barr. Festus Okoye, National Commissioner – Member Director, Electoral Operations – Member Director, ICT – Member Director, Planning and Monitoring – Member Director, Security – Member Director, Election & Party Monitoring – Member Director, International Cooperation & Protocol – Member Director, Research – Member Director, Health Services – Member Director, Estate, Works and Transport – Member Chief Technical Adviser to the Chairman – Member Special Adviser to the Chairman – Member Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman – Member Director, Commission Secretariat – Member/Secretary