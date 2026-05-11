2027: ADC Collapses Into NDC In Enugu LGA

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The entire structure of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, weekend, collapsed into the Nigeria Democratic Congress.

The migration was announced during the meeting of the major opposition political parties in the LGA held at Orba. The leader of the group, Dr Frank Omeje, said the decision was in solidarity with the presidential ambition of Mr Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

He stated that, “Udenu is now fully aligned with the NDC movement. Victory for NDC in the coming elections is assured. With this development, all of us have migrated from ADC to NDC. We also agreed that anyone who is in NDC in Udenu LGA is in for Peter Obi and Peter Obi alone. From today, the stakeholders of former ADC in Udenu LGA have migrated as stakeholders to NDC. We have survived in Jesus’ name.”

Meanwhile, an aspirant for the Udenu LGA State House of Assembly, Hon Hillary Onah, has stressed the need to adhere to the zoning structure of the local government to ensure equity and justice among the inhabitants.

He told THE WHISTLER that, “There was an agreement that zoning will specifically concern the council chairman and the House of Assembly position. This is because other positions, likes House of Representatives and the Senate, are being shared with other LGAs as the case may be. It was agreed that if the chairman is in Obollo zone, the House of Assembly should be in Udeledem zone while the vice chairman and secretary should be in Orba zone and vice versa. It was agreed when former Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was in the House of Representatives. The agreement was to remove a situation where these key positions will be in a particular zone. The reason is that with the population of Obollo alone, any primaries thrown open will be won by Obollo.”

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He said incumbent Gov Peter Mbah might be unaware of this, hence the need to bring it to his notice. “Gov Mbah erroneously gave the chairman of Udenu LGA to an Obollo man. We protested because already the House of Assembly is in the same Obollo zone. We made a case that the House of Assembly should return to Uduledem zone. Contestants should factor all these issues for easy victory for NDC. This election should be for new entrants in politics with experience.”

He stated that other parties had zone their House of Assembly tickets to Obollo, and advised NDC to toe the same line to avoid political misalignment. “If we do that, I assure you that victory will be ours because we have credible candidates. I have what it takes to win the election. Let my co-contestants give me this opportunity. Let’s use the numerical strength of Obollo-Afor ward to win the election. I won’t win the ticket and join another party.”