Zamfara Introduces Uterine Prolapse Surgeries In Expanded Medical Outreach

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Zamfara State has introduced uterine prolapse surgeries into its Special Modified Medical Outreach Programme, marking a significant step in expanding specialised gynaecological care to women across the state.

The new procedure is being performed by Prof. Isma’il Mungadi, chairman of the outreach committee, who is personally leading the current phase of the programme targeting 350 additional patients.

Uterine prolapse, a condition in which the uterus descends into or protrudes out of the vaginal canal due to weakened pelvic muscles and ligaments, disproportionately affects women who have experienced multiple childbirths, a common circumstance in many rural communities across Zamfara.

Officials described the introduction of the surgery as a major expansion of healthcare services for women with complex medical conditions who would otherwise have little or no access to such specialised treatment.

The outreach, which has operated across the state’s 14 local government areas since August 2023, has carried out 4,795 surgical procedures for 4,185 patients and provided free treatment for hypertension and diabetes to more than 1,200 residents.

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It also addressed conditions including vesicovaginal fistula, cataracts, groin swellings and rare cases such as intersex anomalies and undescended testes, recording a surgical success rate of 99.98 per cent.

The government said the new phase would further close healthcare gaps and extend specialised care to vulnerable residents across the state.