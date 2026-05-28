Enugu Govt, EU, UNESCO Launch AI Digitalisation For Civil Servants

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The government of Enugu State in collaboration with the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), and the European Union has launched training in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digitalisation in public service for efficient service delivery in the state.

THE WHISTLER reports that the three-day event, holding in Enugu, is being funded by the European Union (EU).

The Officer-in-Charge of UNESCO Office in Abuja and UNESCO representative in Nigeria, Dr Dimitri Sanga, represented by Dr Nneka Okafor, Coordinator of UNESCO Recommendations on the Ethics of AI in Nigeria, said the training, mainly for senior cadres, would mark significant milestone in relation to making ethical and informed decisions on AI in the civil service of the state.

Sanga said the weight of designing and implementing development goals driven by AI and other emerging technologies is situated in administrators and policy makers.

According to him, the training would strengthen skills, share knowledge, and build the capacity needed for greater impact and better service delivery.

Quoting him, “It is a moment to commit ourselves to collaboration and to embrace the spirit of lifelong learning.”

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He commended the Head of the Civil Service of Enugu State, Dr Godwin Anigbo, for his commitment in positioning the state as a partner for the training.

He said, “Such proactiveness is a huge source of inspiration that encourages us as international organisations to do more.”

He encouraged the participants to make the best use of the training in the public/civil service system/institution.

The Permanent Secretary, General Administration in the Office of the Head of Service, Dr Ogbonna Idike, commended Gov Peter Mbah for enabling the movement of public and civil servants from analog to full digitalisation.

According to him, “With this training for top personnel in ministries, departments and agencies, we are attuned to latest digitalisation and how to apply AI ethically for better service delivery.”

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One of the participants, Dr Joy Ezeh, from the Office of the Auditor-General for Local Government, commended the state government and the head of service for the training meant to improve work efficiency.

Ezeh said that applying digitalisation and AI in the daily work processes would reduce human contact, improve speed, efficiency and service delivery as well as check human contact and manipulation.