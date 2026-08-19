2027: ADC Warns Against Electoral Manipulation, Condemns Osun Violence

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has warned against electoral manipulation, intimidation and abuse of state institutions ahead of the 2027 general elections, insisting that the credibility of the polls must be non-negotiable.

The party stated this when a delegation of the International Republican Institute (IRI) visited its national headquarters in Abuja as part of its pre-election assessment mission ahead of the 2027 elections.

Addressing the delegation, the ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark, said it welcomed IRI’s continued commitment to strengthening democracy, credible elections and good governance in Nigeria, describing the assessment mission as particularly important ahead of the general elections.

The chairman said the party expected the 2027 electoral process to be transparent, inclusive and peaceful, while urging all stakeholders to work towards preventing manipulation and intimidation before, during and after the polls.

Mark also expressed concern over what he described as the abuse of the electoral process by governments in power and, increasingly, non-state actors.

The ADC condemned the violence and intimidation allegedly witnessed during the recently concluded Osun State governorship election, claiming that no fewer than 30 people reportedly lost their lives.

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He said elections should not be treated as war or a do-or-die affair, but as a democratic process through which citizens freely choose their leaders and advance their aspirations for development and improved living standards.

“As a political party, we want to contest elections in a secure environment that guarantees free, fair, transparent and credible elections, where every vote counts and every legitimate mandate is respected,” the Mark said.

The ADC further expressed confidence that an independent and credible assessment by organisations such as IRI could help identify challenges ahead of the 2027 elections and strengthen public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process.

He assured the IRI delegation of the party’s willingness to openly share its experiences and concerns as part of broader efforts to improve the electoral process.

Mark thanked the institute for the engagement and expressed the ADC’s readiness to continue working with it and other stakeholders to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

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Speaking earlier, the IRI President Dan Twining, who led the 13-member delegation, told the party leadership, that they were around to ascertain the preparedness of the party for the 2027 poll.

Twining added that the IRI had been monitoring general and off-cycle elections in Nigeria since 1999, including last Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

The delegation stressed that the IRI has been promoting the cause of democracy in Nigeria and other African countries in the past decades.

Also in the delegation were

African Regional Director for IRI,

Jenai Cox; a former Assistant Secretary for African Affairs,

Jendayi Frazier; Deputy Director, West & Central Africa for the National Democratic Institute (NDI), Sophia Moestrup among others.