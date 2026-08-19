Navy Seizes Foreign Rice, Deploys New Vessel Amid Maritime Security Challenges

The Nigerian Navy has intercepted 364 bags of foreign parboiled rice suspected of being smuggled into Nigeria through the country’s maritime borders.

The seizure was made by personnel of the Navy’s Forward Operating Base (FOB) Badagry during intelligence-led operations within its area of operation.

The consignment comprised 302 good bags and 62 damaged bags, according to a statement issued by the Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho.

The Navy subsequently handed over the seized rice to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Western Marine Command, on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

The handover took place at the FOB Badagry Jetty in accordance with existing regulations and procedures.

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According to the Navy, the operation formed part of its activities against smuggling and other cross-border crimes along Nigeria’s maritime borders.

Folorunsho said, “The seized consignment, comprising 302 good bags and 62 damaged bags, was formally handed over to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Western Marine Command, on 18 August 2026 at FOB BADAGRY Jetty, in accordance with extant regulations and established procedures.”

HE added that the interception and handover involved collaboration with other government agencies responsible for maritime and border enforcement.

The development comes as the Navy separately inducted a new Security Support Vessel, SSV KALI 3, in Delta State.

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The vessel was inducted at Asemoku Jetty in Delta State on Tuesday as part of efforts to provide additional capability for maritime security operations and the protection of offshore assets.

KALI 3 is the first of 10 Security Support Vessels being provided to the Nigerian Navy by Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO) under a Memorandum of Agreement between the company and the Navy.

The vessel is designed for coastal and offshore security, interdiction, anti-piracy operations, maritime law enforcement and escort duties.

The Navy said KALI 3 was designed and built in Nigeria at the Okpai HM Shipyard in Delta State, in collaboration with the service.

Speaking at the induction, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, said the protection of the maritime environment was linked to the country’s economic activities.

“The protection of Nigeria’s maritime environment and critical energy assets is essential to sustaining economic activity, particularly the oil and gas sector,” he said.

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The CNS also urged maritime stakeholders to support initiatives aimed at improving security around Nigeria’s maritime environment.

The Navy said the vessel was suited to Nigeria’s coastal and shallow-water environment and would support operations involving maritime law enforcement and the protection of critical energy infrastructure.