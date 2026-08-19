More Buildings Will Fall, Wike Warns Amid FCT Flooding

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has warned that more structures obstructing waterways and drainage channels in Abuja will be demolished as the administration steps up enforcement amid flooding concerns.

Wike spoke on Wednesday after inspecting ongoing projects along the Tunga Madaki-Zuba axis of the FCT.

The minister said the demolition exercise, which began after his inspection of flood-prone areas of Maitama on Tuesday, would be extended to other parts of the capital where structures had been erected on or around drainage and water channels.

“Certainly. We’ve just started somewhere. After that, we move to another area. We are not going to end just with what we started yesterday,” he said.

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Wike said removing structures blocking waterways would restore the free flow of water and reduce flooding risks in affected communities.

Responding to criticism on social media over the demolitions and questions about whether due process was followed, he argued that structures built on water channels could not be considered lawful.

“What is due process? You went to block a water channel, is that due process?” he asked.

He said the FCT administration had a responsibility to protect the wider public where private structures obstruct waterways and expose communities to flooding.

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“I’m the one following due process to make sure the right thing is being done,” Wike said.

The enforcement comes amid flooding concerns in parts of Abuja, including Maitama, Lokogoma and Wuse, following heavy rainfall in the capital.

Meanwhile, Wike said the FCTA was targeting the completion and commissioning of at least 10 major projects before the 2027 general elections.

He said five of six box culverts under construction along the Tunga Madaki-Zuba axis had been completed, with the remaining one expected to be delivered before the end of the year.

The minister said he would continue inspecting projects across the territory, with two additional projects scheduled for inspection on Thursday.

He said the administration would intensify the execution and inspection of road, drainage and other infrastructure projects across Abuja, alongside enforcement against structures obstructing waterways and drainage corridors.

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“By the end of the year, we would have had at least up to 10 projects, as promised, lined up for commissioning before the general election,” Wike said.