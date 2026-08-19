Army Moves Tactical Headquarters To Mangu After Plateau Killings

The Nigerian Army has redeployed the tactical headquarters of the Joint Security Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP), from Jos, the Plateau State capital, to Mangu Local Government Area following renewed attacks in the area.

The deployment was disclosed by the Commander of OPEP and General Officer Commanding, 3 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen. Williams Dangana, during the relocation of the headquarters on Wednesday.

The move followed renewed violence in Mangu, including the recent attack on Bin-Per Village, where at least 25 people were killed. The attack, which occurred overnight, has heightened concerns over possible reprisal violence in the area.

The Plateau State House of Assembly also raised concerns over the fresh attacks, reporting that more than 25 people were killed in Bin-Per, Bwai District, while another person was killed in attacks on Jwak and Murish communities.

According to Dangana, the relocation would improve the military’s ability to monitor developments in the area, respond more quickly to emerging threats and place the military command closer to affected communities.

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“Establishing a physical presence in Mangu will enable leadership to maintain direct, real-time assessment of the security situation and ensure timely tactical responses,” Dangana stated.

He disclosed that the relocation was backed by additional troops, equipment and logistics approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Waidi Shaibu.

He continued, “My being here is not just in person. I’m here with enablers, additional manpower and all the resources required to execute this mandate.”

In another development, Dangana disclosed the launch of Operation Hard Nut, an initiative targeting armed groups and other threats in Mangu and adjoining communities while assuring residents that troops would maintain a sustained presence in the affected areas.

He said the operation would systematically clear hostile elements and guarantee long-term safety for citizens of Mangu and its environs.

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The latest violence adds to a series of security incidents recorded in Mangu in recent weeks, including an August 7 attack in Jwak Deshwar Village that left one person dead and three others injured, according to security reports.