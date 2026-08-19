States Better Funded Under Tinubu, Says Sokoto Governor

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has said state governments are now receiving improved funding under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, enabling them to implement projects and programmes with direct impact on citizens.

Aliyu stated this on Tuesday in the Bodinga Local Government Area of the state during the flag-off of the sale of food items at subsidised rates to rural residents and junior civil servants.

Aliyu said the increased funding available to state governments had enabled his administration to execute several development projects and sustain its palliative programmes.

“All the developmental projects we are executing in the state are as a result of the adequate funding we are receiving from the Federal Government.

“Similarly, all the palliatives we have been providing to our people, including this sale of food items at subsidised rates, as well as the payment of salaries on the 18th of every month, are also as a result of the adequate funding we receive from the Federal Government,” he said.

The governor urged residents of Sokoto State to disregard what he described as campaigns of calumny against President Tinubu and support his bid for re-election in 2027.

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He commended the President’s economic policies, describing them as “one of the best things to have happened to Nigeria” and said his administration remained fully committed to supporting Tinubu’s re-election bid.

On insecurity, Aliyu said the state government had continued to provide logistics and other forms of support to security agencies to strengthen their operations against armed banditry.

He cited the recent provision of 62 armoured vehicles to security agencies, in addition to more than 200 patrol vehicles and 2,000 motorcycles previously provided by the state government.

The governor said the support was intended to improve the operational capacity of security agencies and enhance their ability to tackle banditry, particularly in rural communities.

He, however, called on residents to complement the efforts of security agencies by providing timely and relevant information about criminal activities.

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“We need to understand that addressing insecurity requires our collective support, and therefore, we must assist the security agencies with relevant information.

“We must equally expose informants living among us because they provide the bandits with information on happenings in our rural communities,” Aliyu said.

He also appealed to residents to continue praying for an end to insecurity in Sokoto State and Nigeria as a whole.