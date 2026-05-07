2027: Court To Hear Suit Seeking Jonathan’s Exclusion From Presidential Race

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A Federal High Court in Abuja will on Friday hear a suit seeking to disqualify former President Goodluck Jonathan from contesting the 2027 presidential election.

Justice Peter Lifu fixed May 8 for the hearing after adjourning the matter and directing that hearing notices be issued and served on the defendants, who are yet to file their responses.

The suit was filed by lawyer Johnmary Jideobi, who is asking the court to declare Jonathan constitutionally ineligible to seek or hold the office of president again.

Jideobi is also seeking an order restraining Jonathan from presenting himself to any political party as a presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

He is further asking the court to bar the Independent National Electoral Commission from accepting or publishing Jonathan’s name as a candidate.

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Jonathan is listed as the first defendant in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2102/2025, while INEC and the Attorney-General of the Federation are named as second and third defendants.

The case centres on the interpretation of Sections 1(1), (2), (3) and 137(3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The plaintiff argues that Jonathan, having been sworn in twice as president, would be taking the presidential oath a third time if he contests and wins in 2027, in violation of constitutional provisions.

Jideobi also wants the court to order the Attorney-General of the Federation to ensure compliance with any orders issued.

Jonathan has not publicly declared his intention to contest the 2027 election, though his name has featured prominently in political circles as a potential candidate. The hearing is scheduled for Friday before Justice Lifu.