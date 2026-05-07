NECO Must Remain Affordable For Ordinary Nigerian Child—-Shettima

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Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on the National Examinations Council (NECO) to ensure that its services remain accessible and affordable to every Nigerian child, regardless of background.

Shettima, who spoke on Thursday in Abuja during NECO’s Silver Jubilee celebration, described the milestone as “a profound testament to collective national resolve and our enduring faith in the Nigerian child.”

Shettima, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Legal and Compliance Matters, Barrister Bashir Maidugu, commended the council for embracing digital solutions to improve transparency, result processing, and operational efficiency, and for aligning with global best practices in educational assessment and governance.

While acknowledging NECO’s progress, he urged the council to deepen its commitment to integrity in examination administration, strengthen security mechanisms to protect the sanctity of assessments, and ensure the transparent and timely release of results to candidates and institutions.

Shettima also stressed the need to expand professional development opportunities for educators and examiners, and to leverage technology and strategic partnerships to improve access and innovation, particularly in the era of artificial intelligence.

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Also speaking in his keynote address, the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, stated that the council has performed exceptionally well and reduced examination malpractice by 90 per cent.

He noted that the achievement reflects years of deliberate reforms in examination administration and security.

He restated that NECO is set to commence Computer-Based Examinations (CBE) later this year to further strengthen integrity and provide real-time monitoring of candidates.

“We are at the threshold of a very important reform, which NECO is spearheading – and that is the Computer-Based Examination (CBE), which is to commence this year.

“This will go a long way in curbing the menace of Examination malpractice due to its ability to track and detect suspicious activity and also provide real-time monitoring of Candidates,” he said.

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He said the council’s early focus on secure examination processes, reliable scoring and timely release of results had helped restore public confidence in national certification, while investments in examiner training, item development, psychometrics and quality assurance had laid the foundation for rigorous standards.

“Today, we pause to reflect on a remarkable journey—one that has shaped our educational landscape, strengthened accountability, and reinforced the promise of equal opportunity for all learners in our nation,” he said.

According to him, NECO has also expanded its examination centre network to give students in diverse regions fair access, diversified its subject offerings to suit different learning stages, and adopted technology-driven processes such as secure data management and electronic results to improve efficiency and transparency.

The Minister reaffirmed the Ministry of Education’s oversight role in setting standards, safeguarding fairness and aligning NECO’s examinations with national curricula and development objectives.

In his own remarks, NECO’s Registrar and Chief Executive Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, said the council had evolved from its early challenges of limited public trust and infrastructure gaps to become an internationally recognised examination body now conducting examinations in eight countries.

He attributed the progress to transparent procedures, the introduction of online registration and internet-based release of results, and sustained collaboration with stakeholders both within and outside Nigeria.

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Wushishi noted that NECO had undertaken the construction of offices in 10 states and a standard science laboratory at its headquarters, while also procuring 50 Mitsubishi single-cabin trucks, 24 Toyota Hilux double-cabin trucks, two Isuzu mini trucks and two 18-seater buses to improve logistics.

He said the council had also developed the NECO e-verify application for result confirmation, an e-library, e-granary, a Statistics and Data Analysis studio, and created additional departments and six zonal directorates to enhance staff mobility and development.

The Registrar paid tribute to former Presidents General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and Olusegun Obasanjo for their roles in establishing and consolidating the council, as well as to the Niger State Government and the Gidan Mangoro and Baganakwo communities for hosting NECO’s headquarters.

He also acknowledged the contributions of past Ministers of Education, Governing Board members and former Registrars, including Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, Prof. Promise N. Okpala, Prof. Abdulrashid Garba, Prof. Charles B. Uwakwe and Mallam Abubakar M. Gana, for building the foundations on which NECO now stands.

Outlining plans, Wushishi said NECO would continue to enhance security protocols, item banking and anti-cheating measures, expand e-services and data analytics, align with international best practices through partnerships with global examination bodies, and broaden access for learners in underserved communities through targeted outreach and fee strategies.