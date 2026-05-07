2027: Jonathan Breaks Silence On Presidential Comeback Bid

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Former President Goodluck Jonathan has responded to requests urging him to contest the 2027 Presidential election, noting that he will consult widely ahead of time before making a decision.

Jonathan on Thursday, while addressing youth groups who visited him at his Abuja office to demand his participation, said Nigeria’s presidency is “not a computer game”, noting that the process required careful consideration.

“You are asking me to come and contest the next election. Presidential race is not a computer game. But I’ve heard you, and I’ll consult widely,” he said.

The former president commended the youths for showing interest in the country, describing patriotism as essential to nation-building.

“If you have no interest in the country, you will not bother to be here,” he added.

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He urged Nigerian youths to promote peace and credible elections, expressing that the absence of transparent electoral processes has discouraged competent citizens from participating in politics.

He also observed the trend of low voter turnout in Nigeria, stating that the country, compared to other foreign countries, has recorded the poorest participation during elections despite its voting population, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to begin consultation to address the issues.

“The key thing we need in this country is peace. You continue to advocate for that. And you continue to advocate for peaceful and credible elections in the country. Because if we don’t have peaceful and credible elections, most good citizens will not want to bother to get involved in politics.

“I’ve observed elections in about 14 or more African countries and even Southeast Asia. Nigeria has the lowest turnout in every election cycle.

“I think INEC needs to do something about it. They need to start to get consultants to look at it. And what is the cause? As young people, you must be involved in the electoral process,” he said.

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Jonathan challenged the youths to participate actively in the electoral process by obtaining voter cards and voting during elections.

“If I ask how many of you have your voter’s card now, probably 50 percent of you don’t have your voter’s card. And you’re asking me to go and contest the election. So you must participate in the electoral process,” he said.

He also lamented the perception of Nigerians abroad, attributing it partly to leadership failures over the years.

“The highest level of disdain shown to Nigerian youths abroad has to stop. Even African countries that we have, African countries that even when we are students, as a result of our scholarship monies, we are contributing to solving problems in those countries,” he said.

Jonathan, however, reiterated that he had only listened to the appeal and would continue consultations before making any political decision ahead of 2027.

“I will consult. I cannot just wake up and say I want to be the president of Nigeria again. But I am telling you that I will consult. If there is a need to, I will wait,” Jonathan stated.