Court Fixes Hearing On Fresh Probe Into Mohbad’s Death

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The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed May 28, 2026, to hear a suit filed by a non-governmental organisation demanding that the Nigeria Police Force conduct a fresh, thorough investigation into the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

Justice James Omotosho set the date after counsel to the applicant confirmed that all respondents had been properly served with the court documents.

The suit (FHC/ABJ/CS/636/2026) was brought by the Registered Trustees of Break the Silence Foundation. The respondents include the Inspector-General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command.

The NGO is praying the court for an order of mandamus to compel the police to perform their statutory duties under Section 4 of the Police Act 2020.

This includes inviting and questioning all persons last seen with the deceased, particularly his wife, Omowumi Cynthia Aloba, his close associates, and his father, Joseph Aloba of Ikorodu, Lagos, who reportedly buried him hurriedly without obtaining police clearance.

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The court had on April 15, 2026, granted the NGO leave to file the application and approved substituted service on the respondents.

Mohbad’s death in September 2023 sparked widespread public outrage, protests, and the #JusticeForMohbad campaign both in Nigeria and abroad, with many alleging foul play and criticising the handling of the initial investigation.

Nearly three years later, the matter remains unresolved in the eyes of many.