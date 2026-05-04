Court Voids ADC Congresses In Adamawa

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

An Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola has nullified the local government and state congresses conducted by the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The court held that the organisers violated both the Electoral Act and the party’s own constitution.

Justice Isa Ahmed of the High Court delivered the judgment following a suit filed by Shehu Yohanna, who was the Adamawa State chairman of the party before the congresses were held.

Yohanna accused the organisers of failing to follow established procedures in conducting the exercise.

In his ruling, Justice Ahmed held that the congresses breached Section 84(4) of the Electoral Act and Article 18 of the ADC Constitution. He further found that the defendants relied on a self-imposed procedure rather than the guidelines set by the party and the law.

Advertisement

The judge consequently nullified all the congresses which were conducted despite an existing court order suspending them.

“Actions taken in defiance of court orders cannot stand,” Justice Ahmed declared.

The judgment has worsened ADC’s internal crisis in Adamawa, and comes amid the crisis within the party nationally, which led top figures like former presidential candidates Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso to exit the party.