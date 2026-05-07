Adetilewa Emerges Consensus Reps Candidate For Ijebu Central

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Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have unanimously endorsed Hon. Adetomiwa Adetilewa as the party’s consensus candidate for the House of Representatives seat representing Ijebu Central Federal Constituency.

This was announced by the Chairman Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Oluneye Okuboyejo, shortly after he handed over the candidate to the party following the consensus reached on Wednesday in the State.. Also present at the event was the party Chairman of Chairmen in the Ogun East/Ijebu Political Structure of the APC,Arowolo Adebola and party stakeholders.

The development is described as a major milestone for the party in Ogun State amid growing support from party stakeholders and members across the constituency.

The Party leaders described the decision as a reflection of confidence in Adetilewa’s leadership qualities, political experience, and commitment to grassroots development across the constituency.

Reacting to his emergence, Hon. Adetilewa expressed gratitude to the leadership of the party, members and supporters for the confidence reposed in him.

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He also commended fellow aspirants who had shown interest in contesting for the position, describing them as critical stakeholders in the growth and unity of the APC.

“This is a victory for all of us. In this consensus option by our party members, there is no victor and no vanquished — we are all winners,” he said.

“I sincerely invite my brothers and sisters who aspired for this same position to join hands with me as we work together for the progress of our constituency and our great party. I assure everyone that I will carry all stakeholders and party leaders along in this journey.”

Adetilewa further appreciated the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for what he described as exemplary leadership and commitment to national development.

He also thanked the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, alongside APC leaders, party members and supporters in Ogun State for their unwavering support and trust.

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The APC consensus candidate assured party faithful that their confidence in him would not be misplaced, pledging to remain accessible and committed to delivering quality representation for the people of Ijebu Central Federal Constituency.

“I will continue to listen to the wise counsel of our leaders, engage our people, and work tirelessly to justify the trust placed in me. Together, we will achieve greater progress for our constituency and our party,” he added.