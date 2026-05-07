No Development Without Security, Says Otti

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The Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has reaffirmed that security remains the top priority of his administration, stressing that sustainable development can only thrive in a peaceful and secure environment.

Otti disclosed this on Wednesday while receiving the Executive Committee of the Alumni Association of the 7 Regular Course, Nigerian Naval College, at his office in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

The delegation was on a courtesy visit to inform the Governor about its forthcoming 40th homecoming anniversary, scheduled to be held in the state.

Otti stated that his administration remains committed to safeguarding lives and property across the state.

“Security remains the number one priority of this administration because no meaningful development can thrive in an atmosphere of insecurity.

“We will continue to strengthen measures aimed at protecting lives and property across the state,” he said.

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He expressed appreciation to the association for choosing Abia as the venue for their reunion and directed his Special Adviser on Security Matters, retired Navy Commander MacDonald Ubah, an alumnus of the course, to work closely with the group to identify areas where the government could support the event.

Commenting on Commander Ubah’s appointment, Governor Otti noted that the decision was based on competence and merit, noting that his administration remains committed to professionalism in governance.

“Our decisions are guided by merit and the ability to deliver. We will continue to place capable individuals in positions where they can contribute meaningfully,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Alumni Association and Leader of the delegation, retired Commodore K.O Bamidele, commended the level of development recorded in Abia State under Governor Otti’s leadership.

“What we have seen in Abia today represents a clear departure from the past. The level of transformation and infrastructural development is highly commendable,” he said.

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He also expressed appreciation to the Governor for appointing Commander MacDonald Ubah as Special Adviser on Security Matters.

Bamidele further explained that the visit was to formally notify the Governor of the association’s planned 40th reunion in Abia State.

He noted that despite being retired from active military service, members of the association still remains actively involved in contributing to national security and development.