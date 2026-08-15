2027: INEC Obeys Court Order, Restores Suppressed Constituencies

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has restored four previously suppressed State House of Assembly constituencies in Delta and Kogi states in compliance with court judgments ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The electoral body announced that the restored constituencies comprise Abraka, Isoko North II and Ughelli South II in Delta State, as well as Yagba West II in Kogi State.

INEC said the decision followed court orders directing the restoration of the constituencies in the two states.

In a statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, the commission said political parties would conduct primaries for the restored constituencies from August 21 to 25, 2026.

The commission noted that the exercise would coincide with party primaries for forthcoming bye-elections into Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency in Gombe State, Disina and Sakwa State Constituencies in Bauchi State, Udu State Constituency in Delta State, and Dawakin Kudu State Constituency in Kano State.

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According to INEC, elections into the affected constituencies have already been scheduled for September 19, 2026.

The commission also clarified that the restoration of the constituencies would not affect the existing timetable for the 2027 General Election.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all other timelines and activities contained in the already published revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Election shall apply to the restored Constituencies,” the statement read.

INEC urged political parties to notify the commission of the dates for their primaries before the exercises are held.

“Political Parties are requested to submit Notices of their various Primaries to the Commission before their scheduled dates,” the commission stated.

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INEC reaffirmed its commitment to credible elections, saying, “The Commission remains committed to ensuring credible, inclusive, and transparent electoral processes.”