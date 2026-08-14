Osun: INEC Returns 432,843 PVCs To CBN

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has returned 432,843 uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in Osun State to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

The commission also said 1,906,390 registered voters have collected their PVCs, representing 81.50 per cent of the 2,339,233 registered voters in the state.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

Haruna said the 432,843 uncollected PVCs account for 18.50 per cent of the total registered voters in the state.

According to him, the uncollected PVCs have been safely deposited with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in line with INEC’s established practice.

“Persons whose PVCs were damaged, defaced or lost applied for replacement of cards,” he said.

Advertisement

Haruna said 6,101 voters had applied for and obtained printed downloadable copies of their PVCs.

He added that the commission had published on its website the number of PVCs collected in each polling unit.

The national commissioner also reassured political parties, civil society organisations, the media and voters of INEC’s readiness to conduct a credible and transparent governorship election on Saturday.