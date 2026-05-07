APC Consensus For Shehu Sani Divides Kaduna Stakeholders

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The camp of former Kaduna State House of Assembly Speaker, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, has rejected the endorsement of Shehu Sani as the preferred candidate for Kaduna Central Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 elections.

The reaction followed a meeting of All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders from Zone 2 of Kaduna State, where Shehu Sani was unanimously endorsed for the senatorial seat.

The gathering was attended by APC chairmen from the seven local government areas in the zone, council chairmen, members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, commissioners, political appointees and other party stakeholders.

Reacting to the endorsement, Musa Aliyu Khalid, Campaign Director to Zailani, said no individual or group had the power to determine the outcome of an election through endorsement alone.

“Politics belongs to the people, not to one person alone. Just because someone is endorsed does not mean he has already won the election,” he said.

Khalid insisted that the Zailani camp was not threatened by the development, adding that the endorsement only exposed the intentions of those behind it.

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“We are not worried. In fact, we are happy because people have shown their true feelings and intentions. The endorsement was not done by the ordinary people of the area,” he stated.

He warned against actions capable of creating division within the APC, stressing that other aspirants were still in the race and that the party should avoid imposing candidates on members.

“There is still a candidate in the contest and people should stop actions capable of causing disunity,” he added.

According to him, politics should be based on consultation and inclusiveness rather than force or imposition.

“Politics is not about force. You cannot impose what you want on the people. Politics is about serving the people and carrying everyone along,” Khalid said.

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He also referenced the process that produced Uba Sani as the APC governorship candidate in 2023, noting that consensus was achieved after consultations among all aspirants.

“When the governor contested, there were three aspirants. After consultations, the person considered capable of winning was chosen, while others were given responsibilities. That brought peace and stability,” he explained.

Earlier, Kaduna State Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Sadiq Mamman Lagos, who led the endorsement process, said the decision was reached collectively by stakeholders across the seven local government areas in Kaduna Central.

He said Shehu Sani was endorsed because of his performance during his time in the Senate between 2015 and 2019.

“The decision was not made by me alone; it was taken collectively by stakeholders from the seven local government areas. He was endorsed based on his integrity and political popularity,” he stated.

Also speaking, Kaduna State Commissioner for Information, Ahmed Maiyaki, described Shehu Sani as a courageous politician known for speaking truth to power.

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He advised the former senator to maintain a cordial relationship with Governor Uba Sani and avoid political distractions if elected.

In his response, Shehu Sani thanked the stakeholders and Governor Uba Sani for the endorsement and confidence placed in him.

He pledged continued loyalty and support to the governor, describing him as a longstanding ally committed to the development of Kaduna State.