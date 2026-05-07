Hisbah Arrests Seven Over Wife Swapping In Bauchi

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Seven men have been arrested by the Hisbah Command in Katagum Zone of Bauchi State over alleged involvement in wife swapping in Azare, the headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area.

The Zonal Commander of Hisbah, Ridwan Khairan, confirmed the arrests on Thursday, saying the suspects were linked to a group identified as the Wuddadu group.

According to him, the suspects allegedly exchanged their wives among themselves under the guise of temporary marriages, an act he said violated Islamic teachings and societal values.

Khairan explained that the arrests followed complaints from residents and information provided by insiders within the group. He said the Hisbah enforcement unit, popularly known as “Operation Ko Ba Kobo,” raided the group’s hideout in Azare and apprehended the seven suspects.

He noted that the suspects admitted organising the arrangement and attempted to justify it by claiming that one of their members had a dream endorsing the practice.

The commander, however, dismissed the explanation, stressing that Islamic law only recognises marriages conducted according to proper religious procedures and witnessed appropriately.

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He described the act as adultery and moral misconduct, warning residents against practices contrary to religious principles. He also commended members of Jama’atu Izalatul Bid’a Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS) and the Guddiri Youths Forum for supporting efforts to maintain peace and moral discipline in the community.

Meanwhile, the leader of the group, Sagir Bashir, said members had repeatedly been warned against engaging in such behaviour.

He stated that the group had spent more than two years counselling members and advising them to stop the practice, but some allegedly continued secretly. According to him, the matter was eventually reported to Hisbah authorities to protect the moral values of the community.

Bashir insisted that the actions of those arrested did not reflect the teachings of the group and warned that any member found engaging in such conduct would be expelled.

One of the suspects reportedly told investigators that recurring dreams made him believe the practice was acceptable. However, Hisbah authorities rejected the claim, describing it as baseless and unacceptable under religious and societal laws.

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The suspects’ wives also reportedly admitted participating in the act at the instruction of their husbands, who allegedly convinced them it was normal.

Both the men and their wives were said to have expressed regret over their actions and pleaded for leniency, promising not to engage in such behaviour again.

Authorities said investigations were ongoing, while further legal and corrective measures were being considered to prevent a recurrence.