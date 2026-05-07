Fani-Kayode Redeployed As Nigeria’s Ambassador-Designate To South Africa

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Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved his redeployment as Nigeria’s Ambassador-designate to the Republic of South Africa in a diplomatic reshuffle affecting several postings.

Fani-Kayode, who was initially listed in March 2026 among 65 ambassadorial nominees and posted to Germany, said Senator Ita Solomon Enang, originally assigned to South Africa has now been redeployed to Germany in what he described as a “straight swap” approved by the President.

In a statement on Thursday, he disclosed that he personally requested the change shortly after the initial announcement, citing personal and ideological reasons.

“I expressed that I would rather serve in a country that shares some of my convictions, beliefs and values when it comes to world affairs; a country that has the biggest economy in Africa, closer ties to Nigeria, and aligns more with my political thinking and pan-African vision,” he said.

He explained that he conveyed the request to the then Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, who reportedly forwarded it to President Tinubu for approval.

Fani-Kayode added that the President granted the request, and expressed appreciation to all parties involved in facilitating the adjustment, including Senator Enang.

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The former minister also dismissed reports suggesting that Germany rejected his nomination, describing them as false and malicious.

“Germany NEVER formally rejected me. That story was not only irresponsible and insulting but was also a complete fabrication based on hearsay, beer parlour talk and cheap gossip,” he said.

He further claimed that preliminary findings indicated the report was deliberately sponsored and said the matter had been reported to security agencies, while his legal team had been instructed to pursue a defamation suit.

Fani-Kayode said he looks forward to his new posting in South Africa, describing the country as “a nation that I admire and respect given its remarkable and inspiring history.”

The Presidency is yet to issue an official gazette or formal statement on the reshuffle, though the ambassadorial postings remain subject to agrément from host countries before assumption of duty.