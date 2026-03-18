2027: Labour Party Sets Date For Presidential Primaries

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Labour Party (LP) has set May 23rd, 2026, for its presidential primaries in its approved timetable ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This was contained in a communique issued after a meeting of its National Executive Council (NEC) held and observed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The communique, which was made public on Wednesday, stated that the party will submit its membership register to INEC on April 15th, 2026, while governorship, Senate, House of Representatives, and House of Assembly primaries will be held on Friday, May 15th, 2026.

NEC also expressed satisfaction and ratified the actions of the National Leadership of the Party under the direction of Senators Nenadi Usman and Darlington Nwochocha regarding the conduct of Ward, Local Government, and State Congresses scheduled for March 26, 28, and 31, 2026, respectively, as well as the National Convention slated for April 11, 2026.

The party’s NEC, which is the highest decision-making organ of the party after the National Convention, equally reviewed recent developments within the party.

Advertisement

Developments reviewed included the recent invasion of the Party Secretariat by hoodlums allegedly sponsored by “certain rogue elements”.

The communique read in part: “Following a thorough review of the report and recommendations of the Peace, Reconciliation and Disciplinary Committee, chaired by Comrade Salisu Mohammed (BOT Secretary), NEC invoked its disciplinary powers and approved the suspension of the following members for acts of indiscipline, anti-party activities, and complicity in the desecration of the Party’s National Secretariat.”

Those suspended include Eneyi G. Zidougha, Hilda Doukubo, Lincolin Charles, Muhammed Sabitu Aliyu, Ogar Osim, Vincent Okwuokei, Casmir Agbo Uchenna, Simon Zubairu Bamga, Abduljamid Sa’ad Suleiman, Emmanuel Agida, Auwala Ahmed, Ularama Jubrila, Grace Zafara Posat, Suleiman Abdurahman Abdul, Ajibade Adekunle Samson, Alexander Emmanuel Ombugu, Elizabeth Ativie and Godwin Jioke.

Others are “Airen Igbinedion, Osas Frank, Kennedy Ahanotu, Ayidele Olurunfemi, B. Arabanbi, Umar Faruk Ibrahim, Auwal Tafoki, and Obiora Ifoh.”

NEC further ratified and approved the ongoing expansion of the Party’s membership register through a hybrid approach – Digital Membership Registration (e-registration) alongside manual registration in rural communities.

Advertisement

This initiative, it stated, was aimed at modernising the Party’s database, strengthening participatory democracy, and enhancing transparency and efficiency in Party administration, in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026.

In a related development, NEC resolved that all existing vacancies within party structures shall be filled through the appointment of interim leadership to ensure continuity in administration.

“The National Leadership has been duly empowered to make such appointments, which will remain in an acting capacity pending the conduct of substantive congresses in accordance with the Party Constitution and approved timetable.” The communique added.

The NEC urged members to utilise the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms to address grievances, thereby promoting unity and minimising internal conflicts.