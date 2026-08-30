2027: NDC Appoints Enugu State Leader

A faction of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, in Enugu State, weekend, appointed Nigerian-American businessman Dr SKC Ogbonnia as the party’s leader in the state.

Ogbonnia’s appointment was disclosed during an expanded state executive meeting held in Enugu. The secretary of the faction of the party in the state, Dr Sebastine Okafor, said the decision was taken in recognition of Ogbonnia’s contributions to the growth of the party and his support for the electoral victory of its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

Okafor said the new leadership arrangement was expected to improve coordination among party members and provide effective direction as the party prepares for upcoming political activities.

Quoting him, “The party is focused on building a united structure that will work collectively towards electoral victory, which is why it was created in the first instance. Ogbonnia’s background in business, academia and public affairs will bring valuable experience to the party’s leadership, and we believe that his experience and exposure will contribute meaningfully to the development of the NDC in Enugu State.”

He urged members and supporters of the party to support the new leadership and remain committed to the objectives of the NDC.

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“This is a time for unity, discipline and collective responsibility among members of the party. The party remains committed to presenting a credible political alternative to the people of Enugu State and Nigeria.

“Our objective is clear: to build a strong political platform capable of delivering the change Nigerians are demanding.”

The state factional chairman of the party, Dr Johnpaul Anih, commended the National Leader of the party, Senator Seriake Dickson, and the National Chairman, Senator Cleopas Moses Zuwoghe, for their efforts to unite the party across the country, particularly in Enugu State.

He assured members that the state leadership would continue to mobilise support and strengthen the party’s structures across the state.

THE WHISTLER reports that NDC in Enugu State is factionalized due to disagreements on the standbearers of the party ahead of the 2027 general election.