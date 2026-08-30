Midnight Fire Guts Jabi Building Materials Market

A midnight fire gutted part of a building materials market around Eda Plaza, opposite Chida Hotel in Utako, Abuja.

A video seen by THE WHISTLER showed part of a three-storey building engulfed in flames, with thick smoke billowing from the structure.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report. It was also unclear whether anyone was injured or if any casualty was recorded.

Confirming the incident to THE WHISTLER, the National Publicity Secretary of the Federal Fire Service, Paul Abraham, said they received a distress call at 2:46 a.m. concerning the fire at Eda Plaza, opposite Chida Hotel, Utako.

He said the FFS responded with firefighting appliances from its Wuse, Interior and Garki stations, alongside personnel from the FCT Fire Service.

According to him, a “stop message” was received at 10:14 a.m., indicating that the firefighting operation had been concluded.

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Abraham added that an investigation into the cause of the fire was underway.