Truck Driver Regains Freedom As Ogun Police Kill Two Kidnappers

A professional truck driver abducted in Ogun State has regained his freedom after operatives of the state Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit killed two suspected kidnappers during a counter-tactical operation.

The victim was abducted at about 11:10 p.m. on August 25, 2026, around Ajibawo, Ibese, Ogun State, according to a statement issued on Sunday by the command’s Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Oluborode Opeyemi.

Following the abduction, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit launched an intelligence-driven operation to rescue the victim and apprehend the perpetrators.

The police said the operatives, acting on actionable intelligence, stormed the kidnappers’ hideout along the Papalanto–Ilaro Road.

During the operation, two suspected members of the gang were killed, while other gang members reportedly fled with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

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A search of the hideout led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, 25 rounds of 5.6mm live ammunition, two mobile phones and N2m cash.

The command said the money was reasonably suspected to be proceeds of criminal activities.

“The victim, a professional truck driver was abducted on August 25, 2026, at about 11:10 p.m. at the Ajibawo area of Ibese, Ogun State. Upon receipt of the report, the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit squad swung into action to secure the victim’s release and bring the perpetrators to justice,” the statement said.

“Determined to ensure that the perpetrators did not evade justice, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit working on actionable intelligence stormed the kidnappers’ hideout located along the Papalanto–Ilaro Road and in the process, two suspected kidnappers were neutralised, while other members of the gang fled the scene with different degrees of gunshot injuries.”

The corpses of the two suspected kidnappers have been deposited at the morgue for autopsy, while efforts have been intensified to track down and arrest the fleeing members of the gang.

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The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Bode Ojajuni, commended the Anti-Kidnapping Unit for its gallantry, professionalism, courage and operational effectiveness.

Ojajuni said the operation reinforced the command’s determination to relentlessly pursue kidnappers and other violent criminals operating in the state.

He assured residents that Ogun would remain hostile terrain for criminal elements, adding that the command would continue to deploy intelligence-led policing, tactical operations and strategic partnerships with communities to protect lives and property.

The commissioner also urged residents to remain security-conscious and provide timely and credible information, particularly about individuals seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

He said such information would assist the police in their efforts to apprehend the fleeing gang members and rid the state of criminality.