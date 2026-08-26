2027: We Won’t Let Our Victory Be Stolen Again — NDC’s Ekong

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency in Lagos State, Dayo Ekong, has vowed that the party and its supporters will protect their votes and defend their mandate in the 2027 general elections.

Ekong, while expressing support for NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Wednesday, said both politicians represented powerful symbols of the movement seeking political change in Nigeria.

She said Nigerians demonstrated in the 2023 general elections that they were ready for a new direction, but alleged that the victory secured by the movement was subsequently taken away.

“In 2023, Nigerians demonstrated that change was possible. Across the country, millions came out in their numbers to vote for a new direction. It was very painful when our Victory was stolen away.

“This time we are going to fight to the end and hold our Victory in our hands. We did it in Lagos State in 2023,” she said.

Ekong recalled the events surrounding the 2023 election in Lagos, saying supporters stood their ground at the collation centre despite what she described as intense pressure and attempts to undermine their victory.

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She said the experience demonstrated the importance of not only voting during elections but also protecting the votes and following the electoral process to its conclusion.

“This time, we are even more prepared. We will vote. We will protect our votes. We will defend the people’s mandate. And we will follow the process through to the very end,” Ekong said.

She maintained that democracy belonged to the people and urged Nigerians to remain committed to defending their votes and demanding accountability from political leaders.

The former Labour Party chairman in Lagos expressed optimism that Nigerians could reclaim their collective hope and build a country where good governance, justice, opportunities and prosperity would be accessible to citizens.

“Fellow Nigerians, we can do this, and we will do this. The time has come to reclaim our collective hope, rebuild our nation and create a Nigeria where good governance, opportunity, justice and prosperity are realities for all,” she said.

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Ekong concluded by declaring, “We are here to take back our country. Nigeria shall be OK.”