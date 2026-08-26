23-Year-Old Arrested With 64 Bottles Of ‘Suck And Die’

A 23-year-old man, Aliyu Suleman, has been arrested in Bauchi after police said they found 64 bottles of a substance locally known as “Suck and Die” and 17 rubber solutions in his possession.

Suleman, a resident of Tudun Salmanu, was arrested around 5 pm on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at Bayan Gari in the Bauchi metropolis during what police described as an intelligence-led operation by operatives of the Vehicle Crime Response Unit.

According to the Bauchi State Police Command, officers searched the suspect after intercepting him and recovered 64 bottles containing methylene chloride, popularly known as “Suck and Die”, along with 17 rubber solutions.

Police said the recovered substances had been registered as exhibits, while Suleman remained in custody and was assisting investigators.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Nafiu Habib, said the suspect would be charged to court after the investigation is concluded.

The Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, said:

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“We remain committed to clamping down on the distribution and abuse of harmful substances. I have directed all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to intensify surveillance and operations aimed at dismantling networks involved in the sale and abuse of illicit drugs and substances across the state.”

He also urged members of the public to provide information that could assist investigations.

“The fight against drugs and substance abuse requires a collective approach. Parents, guardians and community members must remain vigilant and provide timely information that can assist the police,” he added.