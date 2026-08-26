Doctors Must Lead War Against Quackery, Says NMA

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has urged doctors to take the lead in tackling quackery and unethical practices in the health sector, saying efforts to protect patients must begin with high professional standards within the medical profession.

The call comes as Nigeria continues to grapple with concerns over unsafe healthcare delivery, including the activities of unqualified practitioners, weak regulation, workforce shortages, the migration of health professionals and declining public confidence in the health system.

NMA President, Prof. Bala Audu Omoti, made the call on Wednesday in Abuja at the association’s first Ordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of its newly inaugurated National Officers’ Committee for 2026.

He said doctors must confront both external threats and lapses within the profession.

“The fight against quackery must remain a major priority. But while we fight external threats, we must also uphold the highest ethical standards within our own profession,” he said.

The association identified quackery and professional misconduct as major threats to patient safety and the credibility of Nigeria’s healthcare system.

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Omoti also identified rapid technological changes, shifting disease patterns, rising patient expectations, shortages of healthcare workers, migration of medical professionals and growing concerns over patient safety as factors placing additional pressure on the health sector.

He said restoring public confidence would require more than tackling quackery, adding that trust, accountability, professional excellence and collaboration were necessary to strengthen healthcare delivery.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Dr. Emeka Ayogu, said professional standards and teamwork were central to improving patient safety and public confidence.

“Standards define how we should practise, and teamwork defines how we practise together to deliver the outcomes we all want,” he said.

The meeting, themed “Transforming Healthcare Practice in Nigeria: Building Trust, Accountability and Collaborative Excellence,” brought together medical practitioners and other stakeholders to discuss issues affecting the profession, including healthcare policy, workforce welfare and professional development.