21-Yr-Old Arrested For Rape, Murder Of Teenager In Enugu

One Junior Augustine Akor, 21, of Ette in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State has been arrested for allegedly raping and strangling to death his 16 years old female relative, one Faith Akuji, on 08/06/2023, in a bush at Mpole-Ubere in Ette community.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the suspect was arrested by police operatives serving in Igbo-Eze North Division of the command with the assistance of the community’s neighbourhood watch group. He was arrested on 12/06/2023 at about 9.30am, our correspondent gathered.

DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the state police public relations officer, confirmed the incident in a statement.

He stated that, “Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had gone missing in the evening hours of 08/06/2023 after her grandfather sent her to grind cassava in the community centre, with all efforts made to trace her whereabouts proving abortive.

“Her decomposing body was, however, found in the mentioned bush, following the arrest of the suspect, who confessed to having dragged the victim into the bush, forcefully had carnal knowledge of her, until she fainted and died in the process.

“The victim’s remains, found without any lower-body cloth, were evacuated to hospital and confirmed dead by doctors on duty. The case is undergoing further discreet investigations at the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (the State CID for short) from where the suspect will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of the investigation.”

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Ahmed Ammani, while consoling the family and friends of the deceased victim, described the act ‘as atrocious and unthinkable’. He, therefore, directed that the case be ‘meticulously handled, concluded within recorded time and charged to court for justice to be dispensed accordingly’.