Sokoto State Gov’t Dethrones 15 Traditional Rulers Over Insecurity, Land Racketeering, Others

The Sokoto State government has announced the immediate dethronement of 15 traditional leaders for various offences bordering on aiding insecurity, land racketeering and others, while four of their colleagues are still under investigation.

Press Secretary to the Government, Abubakar Bawa, said in a statement on Tuesday that out of the 15 dethroned leaders, six were sacked because of their non compliance with due process in their appointments.

Bawa added that seven others were retained in their places while the district heads of Sabon Birni Local Government and his counterpart from Binji were transferred to Gatawa and Bunkari districts respectively.

The statement said the government’s action was based on the recommendations of the committee earlier set up by the Governor Ahmed Aliyu-led government to review appointment of traditional leaders, renaming of higher institutions and dissolution of Governing Boards of State parastatals.

According to the statement, District Heads of Tsaki and Asara are to retain their seats. Cases involving District Heads of Isa, Kuchi, Kilgori and Gagi were recommended for further investigation while the District Heads of Sabon Birni and that of Binji have been transferred to Gatawa and Bubkari Districts respectively.

“The District Heads of Unguwar Lalle, Yabo, Wamakko, Tullawa, Illela, Dogon Daji, Kebbe, Alkammu and that of Giyawa have been relieved of their appointments for various offences bordering on aiding insecurity, land racketeering, conversion of public properties for personal use amongst others.

“The District Heads of Marafan Tangaza, Sarkin Gabas Kalambaina, Bunun Gogono, Saekin Kudun Yar Tsakkuwa, Sarkin Tambuwal and Sarkin Yamman Toroankawa have all been dropped hence their appointments didn’t follow process.”

The press Secretary further disclosed that Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar has been retained as the Ciroman Sokoto, Ibrahim Dasuki Mohammed Maccido as Barayan Zaki, Abubakar Bukari Salame as Sarkin Arewan Salame, while Alhaji Aminu Aliyu Balle remained Sarkin Yamman Balle.

Others who also got their positions retained include Alhaji Mahmud Shahu Yabo as Sarkin Gabas Dandin Mahe, Alhaji Muntari Muhammad Tukur Ambarura as Sarkin Gabas Ambarura while Malam Isa Aliyu Rarah retains Sarkin Gabas Rara.