28 Ghanaians Rescued From Human Trafficking Network In Côte d’Ivoire

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Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the rescue and repatriation of 28 nationals, mostly young people, who fell victim to a human trafficking network in Côte d’Ivoire.

The victims arrived safely in Ghana on May 10 following what the Ministry described as a successful operation involving security operatives and officials from the Ghana Embassy in Abidjan.

In a press release issued in Accra on May 10, the Ministry said the rescued persons were currently assisting with investigations aimed at dismantling the trafficking network and prosecuting those behind the operation.

“The rescued human trafficking victims are safely in Ghana and currently assisting with further investigations,” the statement said.

The Government of Ghana commended the authorities in Côte d’Ivoire for their cooperation and intelligence sharing during the rescue mission, saying the Mahama Administration was deploying every effort to bring the masterminds of the criminal network to justice.

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The Ministry also cautioned Ghanaians to remain vigilant against fraudulent travel and employment schemes, particularly those promoted by unlicensed recruitment agencies, urging the public to verify all travel and job offers with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment Relations, and Ghana’s diplomatic missions abroad.

The Ministry further emphasized that the welfare of Ghanaians remains its utmost priority

The rescue comes amid a wider crisis of Ghanaian nationals being trafficked across West Africa.