Reno Omokri’s Airport Meeting With Peter Obi Triggers Reactions

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Nigeria’s ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, on Sunday shared a video of his encounter with former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Omokri, a vocal supporter of President Bola Tinubu and frequent critic of Obi, posted a 35-second clip on his X handle showing the moment he approached Obi near a seating area at the airport.

In the video, Omokri, dressed in a green traditional outfit with a matching cap, called out “Mr. Obi!” before the two exchanged handshakes and brief pleasantries.

Omokri was also seen lightly placing his hand on Obi’s arm during the interaction, while Obi, accompanied by associates and luggage, responded calmly before proceeding toward the departure area.

Captioning the post, Omokri wrote: “Peter Obi and I Exchanging Warm Greetings Today At Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport In Anticipation of President Tinubu’s Reelection Next Year!”

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The encounter has since sparked reactions online, given Omokri’s history of political criticism toward Obi despite the cordial exchange captured in the video.

@anibola said “You didn’t complete the scene I trust Peter Obi, he must have helped you carry your luggage. I think he’s good at that “

Another reaction from @Maureen she commented that “You walked up to him and touched his shoulder Peter Obi didn’t move an inch na so una go dey trek dey confuse any time wey una come across Nwoke ukwu because who God has exalted no man can bring down..”

@king bet said “Your excellency PO, please make sure you wash your hand that you use to shake this thing very well o, and remember to use hand sanitizer too, e get reason why”

@ Solomon “But the next time you see him, don’t call his name in that manner; add “Your Excellency” to it cos everything he has achieved in life was achieved in an ‘ excellent ‘ way…..

E no easy, if e easy, Mr Reno run am”

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@gabriel reacted saying “Your prayers have been answered You had a handshake with the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”