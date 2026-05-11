Military Refutes Civilian Casualty In Shiroro Airstrikes

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The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed claims of civilian casualties following recent aerial interdiction operations in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

In a statement on Sunday in Abuja, the DHQ insisted that the strikes were precisely targeted at armed bandits.

The statement was issued and made available to newsmen by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja.

Onoja said the operations, conducted in the early hours of May 10, were based on credible intelligence indicating the convergence of armed bandits at Lukupe Village and other locations within Shiroro LGA.

He said the Nigerian Army UAV Command subsequently carried out multiple airstrikes between 11:59 p.m. on May 9 and 6:00 a.m. on May 10, targeting identified bandit enclaves in Katerma, Bokko, Kusasu and Kuduru villages.

According to him, post-strike intelligence and local sources confirmed that the aerial interdiction was accurate, particularly in Kusasu, Katerma and Bokko, where the strikes achieved their intended objectives.

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“About 70 bandits were neutralised in Kusasu alone, while others were seen gathering the remains of their colleagues for burial.

“Further observations indicated that over 200 armed fighters on motorcycles retreated towards Zango, with additional groups advancing from Bokko, suggesting attempts to regroup or carry out attacks on nearby communities and security installations,” he said.

Onoja added that another group was observed converging at Kopa, east of Mongoro, indicating possible plans to attack government or security infrastructure in the area, prompting timely military action to neutralise the threats.

He stressed that contrary to circulating reports, the strikes did not target civilians, noting that residents in the affected communities had earlier relocated to Sarkin Pawa for safety prior to the operation.

“This fact undermines claims that innocent civilians were present in the strike zones at the time,” he said.

The DHQ spokesman, however, said relevant military formations had been directed to verify the allegations of civilian casualties, if any.

He reiterated the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the protection of law-abiding citizens and adherence to rules of engagement and applicable laws in all operations.

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Onoja urged the media and the public to exercise restraint and avoid spreading unverified reports that could embolden criminal elements, undermine troop morale and erode public confidence in ongoing security efforts.

“The Armed Forces will continue to pursue and neutralise all threats to national security with precision, professionalism and resolve,” he said.