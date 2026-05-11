Hybrid Motors, Launch Design Seal Deal For EV Plants In Nigeria

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A new China-Nigeria partnership aimed at accelerating electric vehicle production is drawing attention as Nigeria intensifies efforts to expand local manufacturing capacity and clean transportation infrastructure.

Launch Design Shanghai and Hybrid Motors Nigeria have signed a strategic cooperation agreement focused on electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly operations in Lagos and Abuja.

The partnership is expected to support technology transfer, local workforce training, and the gradual development of Nigeria’s electric vehicle supply chain.

The agreement marks a major milestone for Nigeria’s homegrown electric vehicle brand, “Acely,” combining local assembly with advanced automotive engineering expertise.

Under the agreement, the two firms will establish electric vehicle manufacturing facilities in Lagos and Abuja to accelerate the production of Acely, Hybrid Motors Nigeria’s indigenous vehicle brand designed specifically for Nigerian roads and consumers.

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The signing ceremony, held in Shanghai, brought together key stakeholders from both companies, who described the collaboration as a transformative step for Nigeria’s automotive sector through innovation, local manufacturing, and sustainable mobility solutions.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of Launch Design, Mr. Wang Xun, and Chief Executive Officer of Hybrid Motors Nigeria, Mr. Jubril Arogundade, highlighted the significance of the partnership and their shared vision for the future of automotive manufacturing in Africa.

Arogundade said the Acely brand represents the convergence of local market knowledge and world-class automotive engineering.

“This partnership is more than a business agreement; it is a commitment to building Nigeria’s automotive future,” he said.

“With Acely, we are proving that world-class vehicles can be conceived, designed, and assembled right here in Nigeria, by Nigerians, for Nigerians. Our collaboration with Launch Design brings world-class engineering expertise directly into our operations, ensuring that Acely meets the highest international standards while remaining authentically Nigerian.”

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Wang Xun said Launch Design was proud to partner with Hybrid Motors Nigeria in what he described as a transformative venture.

“Our turnkey engineering capabilities, combined with Mr. Arogundade’s leadership and Hybrid Motors’ deep understanding of the Nigerian market, create a powerful formula for success. Together, we are not just building vehicles, we are building an industry,” he said.

Launch Design Shanghai is expected to provide comprehensive engineering solutions covering vehicle architecture, manufacturing process engineering, design optimization, and quality assurance systems.

The partnership will establish manufacturing operations across two locations with a projected combined annual production capacity of 70,000 units at full maturity.

The Lagos facility, located along the Lekki-Epe axis, will serve as the primary production and assembly hub with an annual capacity of 50,000 units.

Positioned close to the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the plant is expected to support exports across Southern Nigeria and West African markets including Ghana, Benin, Togo and Côte d’Ivoire.

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The Abuja facility, situated within the Free Zone Business Area of Centenary Economic City, will operate as a secondary manufacturing and technology centre with a projected annual capacity of 20,000 units.

The plant is expected to serve Northern Nigeria and the wider Sahel region while benefiting from tax incentives and access to northern trade corridors.

The companies said the dual-facility strategy would help reduce logistics costs, improve operational efficiency and create employment opportunities across multiple regions of the country.

The partnership aligns with Nigeria’s National Automotive Industry Development Plan and the country’s broader transition toward cleaner and more sustainable transportation systems.

Arogundade described the Shanghai signing ceremony as a defining moment for both companies and Nigeria’s automotive industry.

“With facilities in Lagos and Abuja serving distinct but complementary markets across Nigeria and the wider region, we are laying the foundation for a new era of mobility — one that is locally rooted, globally competitive, and sustainably driven,” he said.